2020-21 College Football Season Could Begin in February, Play Through Spring

ESPN analyst Chris Fowler is sharing some optimism during the coronavirus pandemic. As fans wonder what will happen with the 2020-21 college football season, Fowler believes that there will be a season held despite the outbreak of COVID-19.

According to Fowler, there are three scenarios that are likely.

“We are 20 Saturdays from the SCHEDULED start of CFB.. so how likely is that looking? What scenarios are being weighed? When will we know more? Who’s gonna decide all this? You sure are asking a lot of questions! And I get it,” Fowler wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

“I’m starving for answers too. So here’s some ‘informed speculation’ on where we are now after checking in with folks this week. I can only be so specific and people don’t want their names attached to this topic right now. But… here goes.”

One likely scenario is that the season starts on time in late-August without any fans. Another option would be to delay the start of the season and shorten the number of games played.

Fowler, however, said that one of the most likely options is to start the season in February and play games through the spring.

Of course, there is still plenty of time until the season is scheduled to start, so anything can happen.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including The Masters, NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS have temporarily suspended their seasons.