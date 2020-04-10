NFL Draft 2020: 58 Players To Participate in Virtual Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft will rely on technology with a virtual broadcast due to the coronavirus pandemic. Initially scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, the league was forced to shift its plans in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

A total of 58 players will be participating in the draft broadcast with equipment provided by the NFL. Each player will have a camera used to call into the ESPN/NFL Network broadcast, while another camera will be on at all times to capture their reactions.

There is one catch, however, with the league requesting the players limit the size of the crowd at their house to six. If one of the people in the home doesn’t live with the prospect, they are asked to stay six feet away as per the CDC social distancing recommendations.

From @NFLTotalAccess: Expect a fraction of the crowds you usually see behind an #NFLDraft pick at his house party this year, as the NFL has sent guidelines to players and agents for social distancing on draft night. pic.twitter.com/raHOWRb658 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 10, 2020

LSU‘s Joe Burrow, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, Oregon’s Justin Herbert, Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young, OSU cornerback Jeff Okudah, Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons will be among those participating.

The draft takes place April 23-25.

A full look at the players who will participate in the 2020 virtual NFL Draft can be seen below.

2020 Virtual NFL Draft Participants

A.J. Epenesa, Iowa DE

A.J. Terrell, Clemson CB

Andrew Thomas, Georgia OT

Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota S

Austin Jackson, USC OT

Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State WR

C.J. Henderson, Florida CB

CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma WR

Cesar Ruiz, Michigan G

Chase Claypool, Notre Dame WR

Chase Young, Ohio State EDGE

Cole Kmet, Notre Dame TE

D’Andre Swift, Georgia RB

Denzel Mims, Baylor WR

Derrick Brown, Auburn DL

Ezra Cleveland, Boise State OT

Grant Delpit, LSU S

Henry Ruggs III, Alabama WR

Isaiah Simmons, Clemson LB

J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State RB

Jacob Eason, Washington QB

Jake Fromm, Georgia QB

Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma QB

Jalen Reagor, TCU WR

Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina DL

Jaylon Johnson, Utah CB

Jedrick Wills, Alabama OT

Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State CB

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama WR

Joe Burrow, LSU QB

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin RB

Jordan Love, Utah St. QB

Josh Jones, Houston OT

Josh Uche, Michigan LB

Julian Okwara, Notre Dame EDGE

Justin Herbert, Oregon QB

Justin Jefferson, LSU WR

Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M DT

K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU EDGE

Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma LB

Kristian Fulton, LSU CB

Laviska Shenault, Colorado WR

Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU G

Mekhi Becton, Louisville OT

Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma DT

Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn CB

Patrick Queen, LSU LB

Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn OT

Ross Blacklock, TCU DT

Tee Higgins, Clemson WR

Terrell Lewis, Alabama EDGE

Thaddeus Moss, LSU TE

Tristan Wirfs, Iowa OT

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama QB

Xavier McKinney, Alabama S

Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State EDGE