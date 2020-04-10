NFL Draft 2020: 58 Players To Participate in Virtual Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft will rely on technology with a virtual broadcast due to the coronavirus pandemic. Initially scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, the league was forced to shift its plans in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
A total of 58 players will be participating in the draft broadcast with equipment provided by the NFL. Each player will have a camera used to call into the ESPN/NFL Network broadcast, while another camera will be on at all times to capture their reactions.
There is one catch, however, with the league requesting the players limit the size of the crowd at their house to six. If one of the people in the home doesn’t live with the prospect, they are asked to stay six feet away as per the CDC social distancing recommendations.
From @NFLTotalAccess: Expect a fraction of the crowds you usually see behind an #NFLDraft pick at his house party this year, as the NFL has sent guidelines to players and agents for social distancing on draft night. pic.twitter.com/raHOWRb658
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 10, 2020
LSU‘s Joe Burrow, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, Oregon’s Justin Herbert, Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young, OSU cornerback Jeff Okudah, Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons will be among those participating.
The draft takes place April 23-25.
A full look at the players who will participate in the 2020 virtual NFL Draft can be seen below.
2020 Virtual NFL Draft Participants
A.J. Epenesa, Iowa DE
A.J. Terrell, Clemson CB
Andrew Thomas, Georgia OT
Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota S
Austin Jackson, USC OT
Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State WR
C.J. Henderson, Florida CB
CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma WR
Cesar Ruiz, Michigan G
Chase Claypool, Notre Dame WR
Chase Young, Ohio State EDGE
Cole Kmet, Notre Dame TE
D’Andre Swift, Georgia RB
Denzel Mims, Baylor WR
Derrick Brown, Auburn DL
Ezra Cleveland, Boise State OT
Grant Delpit, LSU S
Henry Ruggs III, Alabama WR
Isaiah Simmons, Clemson LB
J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State RB
Jacob Eason, Washington QB
Jake Fromm, Georgia QB
Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma QB
Jalen Reagor, TCU WR
Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina DL
Jaylon Johnson, Utah CB
Jedrick Wills, Alabama OT
Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State CB
Jerry Jeudy, Alabama WR
Joe Burrow, LSU QB
Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin RB
Jordan Love, Utah St. QB
Josh Jones, Houston OT
Josh Uche, Michigan LB
Julian Okwara, Notre Dame EDGE
Justin Herbert, Oregon QB
Justin Jefferson, LSU WR
Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M DT
K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU EDGE
Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma LB
Kristian Fulton, LSU CB
Laviska Shenault, Colorado WR
Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU G
Mekhi Becton, Louisville OT
Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma DT
Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn CB
Patrick Queen, LSU LB
Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn OT
Ross Blacklock, TCU DT
Tee Higgins, Clemson WR
Terrell Lewis, Alabama EDGE
Thaddeus Moss, LSU TE
Tristan Wirfs, Iowa OT
Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama QB
Xavier McKinney, Alabama S
Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State EDGE