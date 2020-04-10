Tokyo Olympics CEO Hints Still May Not Happen in 2021

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed until 2021 due to concerns from the coronavirus pandemic. However, they still may not take place in over a year if the threat of the novel coronavirus looms large.

Toshiro Muto, the Tokyo organizing committee CEO, said that he cannot guarantee the Olympics will take place despite being postponed 16-months.

“I don’t think anyone would be able to say if it is going to be possible to get it under control by next July or not,” Muto said, via Sports Illustrated. “We’re certainly are not in a position to give you a clear answer. We have made the decision to postpone the games by one year. So this means that all we can do is work hard to prepare for the games. We sincerely hope that come next year mankind will manage to overcome the coronavirus crisis.

“Rather than think about alternatives plans, we should put in all of our effort. Mankind should bring together all of its technology and wisdom to work hard so they can development treatments, medicines and vaccines.”

Opening Day for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo was rescheduled for July 23, 2021.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including The Masters, NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS have temporarily suspended their seasons.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 16,600 deaths in the United States which surpasses and nearly triples the death toll of the September 11 terrorist in New York City — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.