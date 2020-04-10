CDC Extends ‘No Sail Order’ For Cruise Ships During Coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has extended a no sail order for all cruise ships during the coronavirus pandemic. The “no sail” order was put into place on March 14 after the outbreak began to rapidly spread through multiple cruise liners that had to dock in the United States.

“We are working with the cruise line industry to address the health and safety of crew at sea as well as communities surrounding U.S. cruise ship points of entry,” CDC Director Robert Redfield said in a statement.

“The measures we are taking today to stop the spread of COVID-19 are necessary to protect Americans, and we will continue to provide critical public health guidance to the industry to limit the impacts of COVID-19 on its workforce throughout the remainder of this pandemic.”

You can read the full order from the CDC here.

