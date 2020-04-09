New York Coronavirus Deaths Surpass 9/11 Death Toll

New York saw its biggest single-day death total during the coronavirus with 799 deaths being reported over the last 24 hours, according to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The death toll has eclipsed 7,000 statewide which more than doubles the death toll from the September 11 terrorist attacks in New York City.

The realization of how catastrophic the virus has been in New York left Cuomo speechless when he addressed the nation from his news conference in Albany.

“9/11 was supposed to be the darkest day in New York for a generation,” Cuomo said during his daily briefing. “We lost 2,753 lives on 9/11. We’ve lost over 7,000 lives to this crisis. That is so shocking and painful and breathtaking. I can’t — I don’t even have the words for it.

“On the numbers, this is much for more consequential for the economy than 9/11.”

New York now has 149,316 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state with a death toll of 7,067. In New York City alone, 4,426 people have died from the virus.

