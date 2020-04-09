NBA HORSE Competition 2020: Full List of Participants

The NBA continues to find new ways to provide live competition to its fans during the league’s shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. This weekend officially marks one month since the league suspended play on March 11, and on Sunday, April 12, the league will begin a H-O-R-S-E competition on ESPN.

The field of participants will include current and former players from the NBA and WNBA.

The competitors include Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, Tamika Catchings, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, three-time WNBA All-Star Allie Quigley of the Chicago Sky, Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. and NBA Finals MVPs Chauncey Billups and Paul Pierce.

Earlier this month, the NBA kicked off a 2K Players Tournament with players around the league facing off in NBA 2K20 live on the ESPN family of networks. The quarterfinals for the NBA 2K Players Tournament on ESPN 2 tip-off Thursday, April 9 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

A full look at the schedule for the competition and the quarterfinals matchups can be seen below.

NBA H-O-R-S-E Competition Schedule

The pairings for this Sunday's NBA HORSE Challenge on ESPN have been revealed, and they are 🔥 🔴 Chauncey Billups vs. Zach LaVine

🔴 Tamika Catchings vs. Chris Paul

🔴 Mike Conley Jr. vs. Paul Pierce

🔴 Trae Young vs. Allie Quigley pic.twitter.com/jiT25Xt480 — ESPN (@espn) April 9, 2020

Date Time (ET) NBA HORSE Challenge Sun, Apr 12 7-9 p.m. Quarterfinals Group 1: Trae Young vs. Chauncey Billups Quarterfinals Group 1: Tamika Catchings vs. Mike Conley Jr. Quarterfinals Group 2: Zach LaVine vs. Paul Pierce Quarterfinals Group 2: Chris Paul vs. Allie Quigley 9-11 p.m. Quarterfinals Encore Presentations Thu, Apr 16 7-9 p.m. Quarterfinals Encore Presentations 9-11 p.m. Group 1: Semifinals Group 2: Semifinals HORSE Championship Game