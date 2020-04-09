WATCH: New UFC 249 Promo Video Dropped By Dana White

We are just over one week away from UFC 249. The pay-per-view event will remind us what it is like to enjoy live sports during the coronavirus pandemic and it will be a welcomed distraction from what’s going on in the real world.
To pump us up, UFC president Dana White — who has taken some criticism for moving forward with the event despite the COVID-19 outbreak — released a promo video for the event in the early hours of the morning on Thursday, April 9.
UFC 249 is headlined by a lightweight bout between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje for the interim championship.
In the promo, UFC 249 has been dubbed “the most stacked card of the year.” With bouts like Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza, Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price, Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens, and more, it’s hard to argue that claim for the first quarter of the year.
Check out the promo below.
this is gonna be a FUN fight. Just a little over a week and we will be watchin a LIVE fight again!!! pic.twitter.com/DGJPbbod5F
— danawhite (@danawhite) April 9, 2020
A look at the latest information regarding UFC 249 can be seen below.
Updated UFC 249 Fight Card
- Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje – for interim lightweight title
- Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas
- Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro
- Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price
- Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens
- Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza
- Alexander Hernandez vs. Omar Morales
- Ray Borg vs. Marlon Vera
- Michael Johnson vs. Khama Worthy
- Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras
- Sam Alvey vs. Ryan Spann
UFC 249: Fight Time & Viewing Details
Event: UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje
Date: Saturday, April 18
Location: Tachi Palace Casino Resort (rumored)
Venue: TBD
Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast: TBD