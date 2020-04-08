NFL Odds 2020: Who’s Favored To Win Defensive Player of the Year?

|

Teams are hopeful the 2020-21 NFL season starts on time, but the coronavirus pandemic could lead to some delays to start the season. However, that isn’t stopping the oddsmakers from looking ahead as we look for any form of entertainment during the shutdown of the sports world.

The latest odds take a look at the top defensive players in the league and name a favorite for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald is favored to win the award, while San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa follows closely behind. Brothers JJ Watt and TJ Watt are tied with 11/1 odds, while Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack rounds out the top five.

Where does your favorite player stand in the eyes of the oddsmakers?

A full look at the opening lines for NFL Defensive Player of the Year can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

Opening NFL Defensive Player of the Year Betting Lines

  • Aaron Donald                            7/1
  • Nick Bosa                                 9/1
  • J.J Watt                                    11/1
  • TJ Watt                                     11/1
  • Khalil Mack                               12/1
  • Stephon Gilmore                       16/1
  • Chandler Jones                         18/1
  • Derwin James                           20/1
  • Joey Bosa                                20/1
  • Von Miller                                  20/1
  • Demarcus Lawrence                  22/1
  • Danielle Hunter                          25/1
  • Myles Garrett                            25/1
  • Jadeveon Clowney                    28/1
  • Bobby Wagner                          33/1
  • Darius Leonard                          33/1
  • Jalen Ramsey                           33/1
  • Jamal Adams                            33/1
  • Minkah Fitzpatrick                     33/1
  • Shaquil Barrett                          33/1
  • Tre’Davious White                     33/1
  • Tyrann Mathieu                         33/1
  • Bradley Chubb                          40/1
  • Cameron Jordan                       40/1
  • Deion Jones                              40/1
  • Za`Darius Smith                        40/1
  • Byron Jones                             50/1
  • Calais Campbell                        50/1
  • Chase Young                            50/1
  • Chris Jones                              50/1
  • DeForest Buckner                     50/1
  • Jaylon Smith                             50/1
  • Preston Smith                           50/1
  • Richard Sherman                       50/1
  • Eric Kendricks                           66/1
  • Leighton Vander Esch               66/1
  • Marcus Davenport                     66/1
  • Marcus Peters                           66/1
  • Marshon Lattimore                    66/1
  • Melvin Ingram                            66/1
  • Trey Flowers                             66/1
  • Earl Thomas                              80/1
  • Yannick Ngakoue                      80/1
  • Arik Armstead                           100/1
  • Brandon Graham                       100/1
  • Dante Fowler Jr                         100/1
  • Everson Griffen                         100/1
  • Fletcher Cox                             100/1
  • Grady Jarrett                             100/1
  • Justin Houston                          100/1
  • Kevin Byard                              100/1
  • Leonard Williams                       100/1
  • Vita Vea                                    100/1
  • Akiem Hicks                              150/1
  • Anthony Barr                             150/1
  • CJ Mosley                                150/1
  • Clelin Ferrell                              150/1
  • Darius Slay                               150/1
  • Dee Ford                                  150/1
  • Devin Bush                               150/1
  • Devin McCourty                        150/1
  • Dexter Lawrence                        150/1
  • Ed Oliver                                   150/1
  • Frank Clark                               150/1
  • Geno Atkins                              150/1
  • Gerald McCoy                           150/1
  • Harrison Smith                          150/1
  • Isaiah Simmons                        150/1
  • Jamie Collins                            150/1
  • Landon Collins                          150/1
  • Quinnen Williams                      150/1
  • Cameron Heyward                     200/1
  • Christian Wilkins                        200/1
  • Dont`a Hightower                      200/1
  • Jabrill Peppers                          200/1
  • Josh Allen                                 200/1
  • Malcolm Jenkins                        200/1
  • Maxx Crosby                            200/1
  • Quinton Dunbar                         200/1
