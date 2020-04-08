NFL Odds 2020: Who’s Favored To Win Defensive Player of the Year?

Teams are hopeful the 2020-21 NFL season starts on time, but the coronavirus pandemic could lead to some delays to start the season. However, that isn’t stopping the oddsmakers from looking ahead as we look for any form of entertainment during the shutdown of the sports world.

The latest odds take a look at the top defensive players in the league and name a favorite for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald is favored to win the award, while San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa follows closely behind. Brothers JJ Watt and TJ Watt are tied with 11/1 odds, while Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack rounds out the top five.

Where does your favorite player stand in the eyes of the oddsmakers?

A full look at the opening lines for NFL Defensive Player of the Year can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

Opening NFL Defensive Player of the Year Betting Lines

Aaron Donald 7/1

Nick Bosa 9/1

J.J Watt 11/1

TJ Watt 11/1

Khalil Mack 12/1

Stephon Gilmore 16/1

Chandler Jones 18/1

Derwin James 20/1

Joey Bosa 20/1

Von Miller 20/1

Demarcus Lawrence 22/1

Danielle Hunter 25/1

Myles Garrett 25/1

Jadeveon Clowney 28/1

Bobby Wagner 33/1

Darius Leonard 33/1

Jalen Ramsey 33/1

Jamal Adams 33/1

Minkah Fitzpatrick 33/1

Shaquil Barrett 33/1

Tre’Davious White 33/1

Tyrann Mathieu 33/1

Bradley Chubb 40/1

Cameron Jordan 40/1

Deion Jones 40/1

Za`Darius Smith 40/1

Byron Jones 50/1

Calais Campbell 50/1

Chase Young 50/1

Chris Jones 50/1

DeForest Buckner 50/1

Jaylon Smith 50/1

Preston Smith 50/1

Richard Sherman 50/1

Eric Kendricks 66/1

Leighton Vander Esch 66/1

Marcus Davenport 66/1

Marcus Peters 66/1

Marshon Lattimore 66/1

Melvin Ingram 66/1

Trey Flowers 66/1

Earl Thomas 80/1

Yannick Ngakoue 80/1

Arik Armstead 100/1

Brandon Graham 100/1

Dante Fowler Jr 100/1

Everson Griffen 100/1

Fletcher Cox 100/1

Grady Jarrett 100/1

Justin Houston 100/1

Kevin Byard 100/1

Leonard Williams 100/1

Vita Vea 100/1

Akiem Hicks 150/1

Anthony Barr 150/1

CJ Mosley 150/1

Clelin Ferrell 150/1

Darius Slay 150/1

Dee Ford 150/1

Devin Bush 150/1

Devin McCourty 150/1

Dexter Lawrence 150/1

Ed Oliver 150/1

Frank Clark 150/1

Geno Atkins 150/1

Gerald McCoy 150/1

Harrison Smith 150/1

Isaiah Simmons 150/1

Jamie Collins 150/1

Landon Collins 150/1

Quinnen Williams 150/1

Cameron Heyward 200/1

Christian Wilkins 200/1

Dont`a Hightower 200/1

Jabrill Peppers 200/1

Josh Allen 200/1

Malcolm Jenkins 200/1

Maxx Crosby 200/1

Quinton Dunbar 200/1