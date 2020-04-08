After an exciting premiere that promises plenty of action and drama throughout season 35, MTV’s The Challenge: Total Madness will keep things rolling with Episode 2 on Wednesday, April 8. The 90-minute episode kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Week 1 featured a male elimination, so it will be the women’s turn this week.

Season 35 of The Challenge will premiere on Wednesday, April 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET with new cast members who previously competed on The Real World, Are You the One?, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, Survivor, Geordie Shore, Ex on the Beach (U.S. and UK), Shipwrecked, Survival of the Fittest, and So You Think You Can Dance.

Total Madness marks the first since season 11 to not feature any cast members that directly debuted on The Challenge.

This season, cast members will not be able to float to the final. If you want to have a shot at taking home the $1 million grand prize, you will have to risk elimination by going into a one-on-one challenge with another cast member.

How can you tune in to the upcoming season?

‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ Details & Viewing Info

Date: Wednesday, April 1

Location: Prague, Czech Republic

Main Card Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: MTV

Watch ‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ on Phone, Tablet & Mobile Device

Feel like watching The Challenge: Total Madness on your tablet or mobile device? No access to the boob tube? Don’t sweat it, champ, you can still download the MTV app and be on your merry way. You can also use Roku and Xbox One. If you want full access, make sure you have a cable or satellite subscription.

There’s one other to watch the show on your phone, tablet or mobile device: sign up for SlingTV. If you want to see the VMA awards, you’ll need to sign up for the “Comedy Extra” deal, which adds $5 to your current Sling Orange ($20) or Sling Blue ($25) package. The first week of Sling is absolutely free, and if you cancel your subscription within seven days, you will not be charged a penny.

A full look at the cast for MTV’s The Challenge: Total Madness can be seen below.

‘MTV’s The Challenge: Total Madness’ Cast

VETERANS

Aneesa Ferreira, 13th Challenge

Ashley Mitchell, 7th Challenge

Cory Wharton, 7th Challenge

Chris “CT” Tamburello, 17th Challenge

Dee Nguyen, 3rd Challenge

Jenna Compono , 8th Challenge

Jennifer West, 2nd Challenge

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, 20th Challenge

Jordan Wisely, 6th Challenge

Josh Martinez, 3rd Challenge

Kailah Casillas , 5th Challenge

Kyle Christie, 5th Challenge

Mattie Breaux, 2nd Challenge

Melissa Reeves, 3rd Challenge

Nany Gonzalez , 9th Challenge

Nelson Thomas, 6th Challenge

Rogan O’Connor, 3rd Challenge

Stephen Bear, 3rd Challenge

Tori Deal , 4th Challenge

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley , 2nd Challenge

Wes Bergmann, 13th Challenge

ROOKIES

Asaf Goren, Big Brother Israel, So You Think You Can Dance

Bayleigh Dayton, Big Brother

Christopher Jordan “Swaggy C” Williams, Big Brother

Faysal Shawn “Fessy” Shafaat, Big Brother, American Ninja Warrior

Jay Starrett, Survivor

Jennifer Lee, Amazing Race

Kaycee Clark, Big Brother