Paris Bans Daytime Jogging as France’s Coronavirus Deaths Rise

Paris has banned daytime jogging in an effort to strengthen lockdown rules and stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as the death toll in France continues to rise. Deaths in the country have now topped 10,000, according to Agence France-Presse.

“Every excursion avoided aids the fight against the epidemic,” Mayor Anne Hidalgo and police Chief Didier Lallement said in a statement.

In northern France, the mayor of Marcq-en-Baroeul has made spitting in public, coughing or sneezing without covering one’s face a fine of 68 euros.

France has been on a national lockdown since March 17 and the rules are set to expire on April 15.

