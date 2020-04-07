Coronavirus Mask: How to Make Face Covering at Home Without Sewing

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, the CDC has urged all Americans to wear masks and face coverings when out in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19. And while face coverings are recommended, you do not need a surgical mask or N95 mask to protect you and others from the virus.

In fact, you should save those masks for medical and healthcare workers who are on the front line. But if you’re wondering how you can get your hands on a mask, all you need is a few simple tools and you can make your own at home without even having to sew.

“CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission. CDC also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others,” the CDC said in a statement.

“Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.”

So how can you make your own mask? All you need to make your own mask at home is:

Bandana (or 20-in. x20-in. square cotton cloth)

Rubber bands or hair ties

Scissors (if you are cutting your own cloth)

It’s this simple:

Wear a mask at all times. Don't go out without a mask. This is how you can easily make one: #COVID19Pandemic pic.twitter.com/5yjunkFXoS — imfabulous (@imfabulous13) April 2, 2020

If you are wearing a surgical mask, be sure you are wearing the protection properly.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 9,600 deaths in the United States which surpasses and nearly triples the death toll of the September 11 terrorist in New York City — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.