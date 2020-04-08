Nike is ready to keep us all motivated during the coronavirus pandemic. With a major void in the sports world and nothing to keep us entertained while we are all self-isolating and on lockdown, it is tough to find inspiration to keep us moving.

Well, now we have it thanks to a brilliant new commercial from Nike titled “Play For The World.”

In the ad, we see a montage of clips including NBA superstar LeBron James, and others who are working out in hallways and other areas of their home. And while we may not have live sporting events with big crowds, there is something much bigger for us all to come together for.

“We may not be playing together, but we’ll keep moving forward—all 7.8 billion of us,” Nike wrote.

Check it out the ad:

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including The Masters, NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS have temporarily suspended their seasons.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 9,600 deaths in the United States which surpasses and nearly triples the death toll of the September 11 terrorist in New York City — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.