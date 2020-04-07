Dominos Pizza Giving Away 10 Million Slices Nationwide

Dominos Pizza is looking to help feed those in need during the coronavirus pandemic by giving away 10 million slices of pizza nationwide during the COVID-19 outbreak. Domino’s and their franchisees will help hospitals and medical centers, schoolkids and their families, health departments, grocery store workers, and others in need during the pandemic with local stores providing pizza.

“We have a long history of feeding people during times of crisis and uncertainty. When we were looking at how we could help, we knew we could use the reach of our national brand to make a difference in thousands of local neighborhoods,” said Russell Weiner, Domino’s chief operating officer and president of the Americas, in a statement.

“We have franchisees and company-owned stores all over the country already doing amazing work in their communities and we know that by amplifying those efforts together we will be able to help even more people who are struggling right now.”

All 6,126 stores nationwide are expected to be a part of this effort.

“We empowered our managers to look for opportunities in their local neighborhoods to donate pizzas to those in need,” said Domino’s franchisee Pat Farmer, who owns stores in the Seattle-Tacoma area. “It could be for families, frontline workers or even those showing up to work at our grocery stores. Stores are now actively looking for who they can help next. They have pride in how they’re making a difference during difficult times.”

