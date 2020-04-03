Corona Beer to Stop Brewing in Mexico After Being Deemed Non-Essential

Grupo Modelo announced that it will stop brewing Corona beer and other brands after being declared nonessential by the Mexican coronavirus. The news comes as Mexico attempts to stop the spread of COVID-19 during the coronavirus pandemic.

There are 11 Grupo Modelo breweries in Mexico.

“If the federal government considers it appropriate to issue some clarification confirming beer as an agro-industrial product, at Grupo Modelo we are ready to execute a plan with more than 75 percent of our staff working from home and at the same time guaranteeing the supply of beer,” the statement said.

From the New York Post:

The Mexican government this week declared a health emergency and ordered the suspension of non-essential activities after the number of coronavirus cases in the country surpassed 1,000. On Thursday, it reported 1,510 cases and 50 deaths.

The suspension is set to begin on Sunday, April 5.

