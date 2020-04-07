New York City is the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States and the amount of cases continues to surge. While Governor Andrew Cuomo shared some optimism by saying that the number of new cases appears to be nearing its plateau, the death toll continues to rise.

On Tuesday, April 7, Cuomo revealed that New York had its highest single-day death toll recorded over the past 24 hours.

According to the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the death toll jumped by 727 fatalities which brings the number of coronavirus deaths to 3,202. There are now 72,324 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the five boroughs.

The 3,202 coronavirus deaths in New York City tops the number of deaths from the deadly September 11 terrorist attacks (2,977) where hijacked planes flew into the World Trade Center and Pentagon.

BREAKING: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says death toll jumped by 731 to 5,489, the "largest single day increase." "Behind everyone of those numbers is an individual, is a family…a lot of pain again today for many New Yorkers." https://t.co/QOyKOdgKLJ pic.twitter.com/WlRdkEai7v — ABC News (@ABC) April 7, 2020

