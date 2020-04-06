U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams has a grim warning for Americans entering the first full week of April. During an announcement on Sunday, the Surgeon General warned the United States could face one of the deadliest weeks in history due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Vice Admiral Adams went on to say that the deadly week could be so devastating that he compared it to Pearl Harbor and 9/11.

“This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it’s not going to be localized, it’s going to be happening all over the country and I want America to understand that,” Vice Admiral Adams said on Fox News.

“I want Americans to understand that as hard as this week is going to be, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

The warning comes as the death toll from COVID-19 continues to surge.

After downplaying the threat of the deadly #coronavirus, US @Surgeon_General now warns: “This is going to be the hardest and saddest week of most Americans’ lives. This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11.” If only he’d warned this EARLIER.🤬pic.twitter.com/0wxKzDNTY4 — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) April 5, 2020

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 9,600 deaths in the United States which surpasses and more than triples the death toll of the September 11 terrorist in New York City — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.