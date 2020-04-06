Landon Spradlin, a pastor from Virginia, previously mocked the “hysteria” over the coronavirus pandemic and said that the fear over COVID-19 was “agenda-driven”. Now, Spradlin has passed away after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a report from BBC.

Spradlin was 66-years-old.

The pastor had driven to Louisiana for Mardi Gras proceedings a little over a month ago along with his wife, Jean Spradlin. Spradlin was looking to “save the souls” of those who were in attendance. Instead, on his way back home, Spradlin fell ill.

Spradlin was eventually taken to a hospital in North Carolina before receiving a positive diagnosis and being transported to the ICU.

The pastor died eight days later.

“We just never thought our father would pass away because of this. But he wasn’t the type of person to just live in fear and let it rob him of the joy of the life that he had,” his daughter Jesse Spradlin said.

