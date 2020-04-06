Apple is stepping up to help out during the coronavirus pandemic, pledging donations to medical workers who are on the front lines battling COVID-19. This weekend, Apple CEO Tim Cook pledged to donate one million face masks a week through the company’s supply chain.

More than 20 million masks have been sourced and will be produced in the coming weeks.

“We’ve launched a company-wide effort, bringing together product designers, engineering, operations and packaging teams, and our suppliers to design, produce, and ship face shields for health workers,” Cook said.

“Our first shipment was delivered to Kaiser hospital facilities in the Santa Clara Valley this past week and the feedback from doctors was very positive.”

It’s a great use of resources to help those who are putting themselves at risk to stop the worldwide pandemic.

