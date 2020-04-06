The 2020 NFL Draft is going to be unlike any we have ever seen. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the draft is set to be held virtually with approximately 50 of the top prospects joining the broadcast via conference call after they are selected by their new teams.

Because of the unique circumstances, the betting odds for the draft are equally as unique.

There are new prop bets that have been released regarding specific moments we can expect to see on draft night. From whether there will be champagne popped to who the No. 1 overall friend will hug first, it’s a way to keep viewers engaged to the video conferences and can also provide a one-of-a-kind draft night experience.

And if you’re a fan of animals, there are also odds on the over/under for total dogs and total cats shows.

The draft will be held from April 23 to April 25.

A full look at the latest 2020 NFL Draft betting odds can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

NFL Draft Betting Odds 2020: Latest Odds & Ends

Who will No. 1 overall pick hug first?

Mom 5/4

Dad 5/2

Girlfriend 3/1

Friend 7/1

Sibling 7/1

Highest number of people in same room

Over/Under 9½

Total dogs shown during the first round

Over/Under 3½

Total cats shown during the first round

Over/Under ½

Will any draftee experience local technical difficulties?

Yes -300 (1/3)

No +200 (2/1)

Will any first round draftee put on the wrong team hat?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Will any draftee be shown drinking beer?

Yes +700 (7/1)

No -2000 (1/20)

Will any draftee pop champagne?

Yes +600 (6/1)

No -1700 (1/17)