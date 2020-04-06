PGA Championship 2020 Rescheduled For August Due to Coronavirus

It was previously announced that the 2020 PGA Championship had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, we have an official date for when the tournament will return to an official timeslot.

According to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle, the tournament has been rescheduled for August giving the PGA Championship a return to the summer.

The tournament will be held May 14-17 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California.

However, over the weekend, California Governor Gavin Newsom was uncertain whether NFL games would return in August, so the rescheduling could be optimistic and temporary if the coronavirus pandemic is not under control by the time summer swings around.

“Our decision on that basis here in the state of California will be determined by the facts, will be determined by the health experts, will be determined by our ability to meet this moment and bend this curve, and have the appropriate community surveillance and testing to confidently determine whether that’s appropriate,” Newsom said, via the New York Post. “Right now, I’m just focusing on the immediate, but that (NFL games in stadiums) is not something I anticipate happening in the next few months.”

The Masters has also been postponed, though a date has not been determined.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including The Masters, NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS have temporarily suspended their seasons.

