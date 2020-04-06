New York Governor Andrew Cuomo continues to warn New Yorkers about the importance of social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. During his daily briefing, Cuomo announced that he would be raising the fine for those who ignore social distancing during the fight against COVID-19.

Those who do not keep a safe distance from others in public will now face a fine that has been doubled to $1,000.

“Frankly, there has been a laxness on social-distancing, especially over this past weekend,” said Cuomo, via the New York Post. “That is just wholly unacceptable. If you get infected [or] you infect someone else [or] you go to an emergency room, you put a burden on all sorts of other people who you don’t know and who, frankly, you don’t have the right to burden with your irresponsibility.

“It’s not really about the fine. Nobody wants the money. We want the compliance. We are serious. It’s not about your life; you don’t have the right to risk someone else’s life.”

