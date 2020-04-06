John Oliver is not a fan of One America News Network (OAN). The news network that has become a favorite of President Donald Trump has been a fringe media outlet since he began running for president and it is slowly finding its way into the mainstream news cycle because of Trump endorsements.

But Oliver took direct aim at OAN during his latest episode of Last Week Tonight and blasted the network for sharing misinformation and parroting far-right talking points.

Oliver did not hold back.

“The whole selling point for OAN is that they are Fox News with even less shame and even fewer scruples,” Oliver said. “I know that it is easy to dismiss OAN as just a stupid, little-watched, borderline self-parody. The problem is, if we’re learning one thing right now, it’s that toxic things that start small can get big fast, and it’s dangerous to ignore them.

“In the best of times, you can laugh at an almost Anchorman-esque parody of right-wing news, but much like the problem with Anchorman 2, it’s just not the right time for Ron Burgundy right now. OAN’s weird combination of far-right-wing talking points and dirt-stupid reporting is incredibly dangerous at a time like this… misinformation OAN is spewing right now could end up getting people killed. And sadly, their message is getting actively spread by the White House.”

At a time when Fox News has even been open to criticize Trump, OAN has stayed loyal and apparently refuses to run any negative stories on the president. That has led to increased loyalty and love between the two sides, and people are beginning to take notice.

You can watch the full segment below.