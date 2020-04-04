Iyanna Mayweather, the 19-year-old daughter of undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., has been arrested. Early Saturday morning, Iyanna was arrested on charges of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to TMZ.

The altercation allegedly started over rapper NBA Youngboy.

Per the report, Iyanna Mayweather confronted Lapattra Lashai Jacobs in the rapper’s Houston home before charging her with two knives and stabbing Jacobs twice. Iyanna says it was the first time that the two have met, but that she was provoked when Jacobs pulled her hair.

Iyanna is being held at Harris County Jail.

From the report:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, the alleged victim and NBA Youngboy were at his home when Iyanna arrived and told the woman, Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, she was Youngboy’s fiancee and Jacobs should leave the house. Jacobs then told Iyanna to leave. We’re told the argument moved into the kitchen, where Iyanna was holding 2 knives. According to our sources, Jacobs stepped toward Iyanna and Iyanna charged at her with one of the knives. Jacobs told cops she didn’t feel the first knife wound but then she said Iyanna charged at her with the second knife, stabbing her again.

NBA Youngboy was home at the time of the altercation and was briefly detained by police as a precautionary measure.

Jacobs was taken to the hospital, though her condition is not known.

