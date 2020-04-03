New England Patriots Deliver 300k Masks to New York City

The New England Patriots are continuing to help out during the coronavirus pandemic. After sending the team plane to China to retrieve medical equipment, the team sent it’s equipment truck to New York City.

The Patriots delivered 300,000 N95 respirator masks to hospital and medical care workers on Friday, April 3.

“We’re all in this together. Headed to New York with hope, love and 300,000 masks for healthcare workers,” the Patriots wrote on their official Instagram page.

