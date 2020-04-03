WATCH: Adam Sandler Drops ‘Quarantine Song’ on Jimmy Fallon

Adam Sandler is known for his comedy films, but he also has some all-time bangers like his “Hannukah” song. Now, during the coronavirus pandemic, Sandler is back with another instant classic.

While appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Sandler was asked to drop a new tune.

He did not disappoint.

Sandler strapped on his guitar and decided to introduce the world to the “Quarantine Song” to brighten our spirits.

“Doctors brought us into this world as babies. Doctors take good care of your grandma. Doctors always give you an old lollipop after hitting your knee with a hammer,” Sandler sings. “Nurses slap your arm until they find a good vein, they wear Crocs and they tell you the truth.

“Nurses give you ice packs and pain medication while your doctor is smoking on the roof. Doctors and nurses will save us from this mess if we get them the supplies that they need. And I hope they save us soon ‘cause I’m really, really sick of my family…. If you’re a nerd, a doctor can give you a note so during gym class you don’t have to run the mile. School nurses give the odor to stinky kids so they’re a little less stinky for a while… God bless Italian doctors in Italy and all the Spanish doctors in Spain. And God bless Chinese doctors in China and also Chinese doctors in America.”

You can check out the full song below.