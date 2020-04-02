Tekashi 6ix9ine Released From Prison Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Tekashi 6ix9ine is a free man. The “Dummy Boy” rapper has been granted an early release from prison due to concerns over the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, according to Complex.

The controversial rapper has been placed on supervised release and will serve four months of home confinement enforced by GPS monitoring. Tekashi will be unable to leave his home unless he gets permission to seek medical treatment or speak with his attorney.

6ix9ine was serving a two-year sentence, including time served, and was due to be released in August.

The rapper, whose name is Daniel Hernandez, suffers from asthma and was recently having difficulty breathing, according to his attorney. However, it is unclear whether Tekashi 6ix9ine had contracted the virus.

Now, we will have to wait and see just how long it is before 6ix9ine is back on Instagram — if he is even allowed to engage on social media until his four months are up.

