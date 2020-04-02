Grand Canyon National Park closed down this week due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the park had remained open due to the ability to keep social distancing, it was forced to temporarily shut down after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The park will remain closed indefinitely.

“As soon as we received the letter from the Health and Human Services Director and Chief Health Officer for Coconino County recommending the closure of Grand Canyon National Park, we closed the park,” Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said in a statement.

Grand Canyon Acting Superintendent Mary Risser says the employee has since been placed in isolation.

“The health and safety of park visitors, employees, residents, volunteers and partners at Grand Canyon National Park is the Service’s number one priority,” the National Parks Service said.

Other national parks that have closed during the outbreak are Yellowstone, Grand Teton, and the Great Smoky Mountains.

