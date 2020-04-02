New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is stepping up to help out with the coronavirus pandemic relief efforts. This week, it was announced that Kraft was using the New England Patriots team plane to deliver medical supplies.

Kraft reportedly used his plane to transport one million N95 masks from China to hospitals in Massachusetts.

There are 7,738 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts.

122 people have died from the virus in the state.

Robert Kraft is using the New England Patriots team plane to transport one million N95 masks from China directly to Massachusetts hospitals. The plane will arrive in Boston full of personal protective equipment this afternoon. 💪 pic.twitter.com/NPtbESHhRZ — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) April 2, 2020

