Joe Exotic Wants Brad Pitt to Play Him in ‘Tiger King’ Film

Joe Exotic is the breakout star of 2020. During the coronavirus pandemic, Joe Exotic became an instant viral celebrity thanks to the Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. The series features tigers, meth, straight men marrying a gay man, a murder for hire plot, drug ring, and so much more.

Naturally, there are now talks of a Tiger King biopic that would focus exclusively on the life of Joe Exotic.

Co-directors of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, spoke with the Hollywood Reporter and revealed that he has spoken to Joe Exotic about his breakout success. Joe is happy with his newfound fame and hopes that some big-name celebrities could end up playing him in the biopic.

If Joe had his wish, none other than Brad Pitt would be the top pick.

“He would like Brad Pitt or David Spade to play him,” Chalkin told the Hollywood Reporter. “He doesn’t refer to David Spade as David Spade — he refers to him as ‘Joe Dirt.’ ”

The resemblance is striking.

Let’s hope that this all becomes a reality.

Tiger King is currently streaming on Netflix and if you haven’t seen it yet now is the time to see what everyone is talking about. And what else are you going to due during the coronavirus lockdown?