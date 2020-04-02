104-Year-Old World War 2 Vet Survives Coronavirus

William “Bill” Lapschies is a legend. The 104-year-old World War 2 veteran celebrated his latest birthday on Wednesday and also became one of the oldest known people to survive the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Lapschies was diagnosed with the virus on March 10, according to local station KOIN.

His recovery is remarkable and promising news at a time where the virus has killed thousands in the United States — with a majority of the deceased being elderly people. Lapschies, however, defied all odds and continues to move forward in his life.

“He is fully recovered. He is very perky,” his daughter Carolee Brown said. “And he is very excited.”

104-year-old WWII veteran William Lapschies defeated the Nazis – and coronavirus. He was among the first Oregonians known to have the disease, and could be one of the oldest people in the world to be declared free of the virus. Read more: https://t.co/dvgEJKES2r — Caelan Thomas (@caelan_thomas) April 1, 2020

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 3,000 deaths in the United States which surpasses the death toll of the September 11 terrorist in New York City — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.