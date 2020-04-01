WATCH: Larry David Gives PSA to Stay Home During Coronavirus

Larry David is the latest celebrity to speak out on the coronavirus pandemic. The Curb Your Enthusiasm star teamed up with the Office of the Governor of California to urge California residents to stay out home.

David doesn’t want Californians risking the lives of elderly people they may come in contact and urges them to follow the stay-at-home order issued by Governor Gavin Newsom on March 19.

And he has a good point, why wouldn’t we take advantage of the opportunity to stay home and do nothing?

“I basically want to address the idiots out there — and you know who you are. I don’t know what you’re doing. You’re going out, you’re socializing too close — it’s not good,” David said. “You’re hurting old people like me.

“The problem is you’re passing up a fantastic opportunity, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, to stay in the house, sit on the couch and watch TV. I don’t know how you’re passing that up.”

You can check out the PSA below.

“You’re hurting old people like me. Well, not me… I’ll never see you.” Larry David wants everyone to stay home to protect older Californians from #COVID19!

He does not do these things.

Listen to Larry.#StayHomeSaveLiveshttps://t.co/snYe5v55Rw pic.twitter.com/C5cKOaAufE — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 31, 2020

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 3,000 deaths in the United States which surpasses the death toll of the September 11 terrorist in New York City — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.