Google is skipping April Fools Day this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rather than running pranks on April 1 as the company has done for nearly two decades, they will keep things straight forward in order to avoid any misinformation and to continue bringing people the news they need.

“Under normal circumstances, April Fool’s is a Google tradition and a time to celebrate what makes us an unconventional company,” Googles’ marketing chief Lorraine Twohill wrote in an email, via Business Insider. “This year, we’re going to take the year off from that tradition out of respect for all those fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. Our highest goal right now is to be helpful to people, so let’s save the jokes for next April, which will undoubtedly be a whole lot brighter than this one.

“We’ve already stopped any centralized April Fool’s efforts but realize there may be smaller projects within teams that we don’t know about. Please suss out those efforts and make sure your teams pause on any jokes they may have planned — internally or externally.”

