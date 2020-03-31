As we desperately search for some type of competition during the coronavirus pandemic, MTV’s The Challenge: Total Madness is coming to save the day. The reality television series is set to premiere on Wednesday, April 1, and those craving some fantasy action can join in on the fun on FanDuel.
“The contest will have a $100 salary cap. Fans of the hit reality show will pick a team of their favorite reality show stars who will accrue points in a variety of different categories. Players will need to balance the salary cap to build the ultimate team – just like daily fantasy contests for football, baseball, basketball and other fantasy contests on FanDuel. Players will have to lock in their lineup for the season premiere by 8 p.m. ET on April 1,” FanDuel announced.
“The scoring categories include points for Winning an Elimination Challenge, Winning a Daily Challenge, Contestant Hooks Up with Someone, Verbal Altercation Outside of Challenges and more.”
Season 35 of The Challenge will premiere on Wednesday, April 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET with new cast members who previously competed on Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race. This season, cast members will not be able to float to the final. If you want to have a shot at taking home the $1 million grand prize, you will have to risk elimination by going into a one-on-one challenge with another cast member.
“The only way to make it into a final is to win an elimination,” host TJ Lavin said in the promo video for the season.
A full look at the cast for MTV’s The Challenge: Total Madness can be seen below.
‘MTV’s The Challenge: Total Madness’ Cast
VETERANS
Aneesa Ferreira, 13th Challenge
Ashley Mitchell, 7th Challenge
Cory Wharton, 7th Challenge
Chris “CT” Tamburello, 17th Challenge
Dee Nguyen, 3rd Challenge
Jenna Compono , 8th Challenge
Jennifer West, 2nd Challenge
Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, 20th Challenge
Jordan Wisely, 6th Challenge
Josh Martinez, 3rd Challenge
Kailah Casillas , 5th Challenge
Kyle Christie, 5th Challenge
Mattie Breaux, 2nd Challenge
Melissa Reeves, 3rd Challenge
Nany Gonzalez , 9th Challenge
Nelson Thomas, 6th Challenge
Rogan O’Connor, 3rd Challenge
Stephen Bear, 3rd Challenge
Tori Deal , 4th Challenge
Tula “Big T” Fazakerley , 2nd Challenge
Wes Bergmann, 13th Challenge
ROOKIES
Asaf Goren, Big Brother Israel, So You Think You Can Dance
Bayleigh Dayton, Big Brother
Christopher Jordan “Swaggy C” Williams, Big Brother
Faysal Shawn “Fessy” Shafaat, Big Brother, American Ninja Warrior
Jay Starrett, Survivor
Jennifer Lee, Amazing Race
Kaycee Clark, Big Brother