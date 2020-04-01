Adam Schefter Rips NFL For Moving Forward With 2020 Draft

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has had enough of the NFL’s recent activity. The league is looking to move forward with their plans to hold the 2020 NFL Draft, and Schefter did not hold back on his thoughts.

Schefter recently appeared on-air and ripped the league for pushing forward despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“The draft is happening only through the sheer force and determination and lack of foresight from the NFL, frankly,” Schefter said on ESPN SportsCenter. “They are determined to put this on while there is carnage in the streets!

“We all want to see the days where we have that distraction of football, but OTAs, that’s not happening. The offseason program, that’s not happening.”

The draft was originally scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, but will now be held as a virtual experience with a number of the top prospects video calling in during the broadcast after they are selected by their new team.

The decision to hold a virtual draft is just the latest change in the NFL Draft since the league decided to take its show on the road. Las Vegas had edged out bids from cities like Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Nashville, and Cleveland/Canton to host this year’s draft from April 23 to April 25 before the last-minute changes.

In recent years, the NFL has strayed from tradition and moved the draft out of New York City, where it had been held for years.

In 2015, the NFL Draft moved to Chicago, Illinois which marked the first time since 1965 that the draft was held outside of New York City. It was held at Auditorium Theatre in Grant Part which marked the first draft to feature an outdoor component. The draft returned to Chicago in 2016 after the great reception a year prior. In 2017, the draft shifted to Philadelphia where it was held on the iconic Rocky Steps outside of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. It was the most attended draft in NFL history with more than 250,000 fans.

Then, in 2018, the draft was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and it marked more NFL first’s. It was the first time in history that the draft was held in the state of Texas, while also being the first draft to take place in an NFL stadium. The 2019 NFL Draft was held in Nashville, Tennessee.