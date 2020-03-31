What Are Your Favorite Athletes Doing During The Quarantine?

Sometimes the general public seems to forget that professional athletes are people too, they are just extremely gifted and skilled at what they do. The coronavirus has put the world on the bench which gives fans an opportunity to see their favorite athletes not on the court or field like they are accustomed to but at home, just as bored as the rest of us. Some athletes are using their time productively, trying to stay in shape just in case their season is miraculously resumed. Some athletes are finding other ways to enjoy this time off like using it to spend time with their families. It seems everyone has downloaded TikTok in order to distract themselves from boredom.

Joey Gallo

The Texas Rangers Outfielder is currently recovering from a broken hamate bone but still needed to fine-tune his swing. Since he can’t go to the batting cages right now, he made his own. Gallo posted a video of his new set up on Twitter. His only concern at the moment is if the new batting cage will drive his neighbors insane. It’s a small price to pay in order for him to return to the All-Star level he was playing at in 2019.

My neighbors are going to hate me by the time this quarantine is over😂 pic.twitter.com/WNyRtXz1B3 — Joey Gallo (@JoeyGallo24) March 29, 2020

Trae Young

Trae Young, the electrifying point guard for the Atlanta Hawks is known for his sharpshooting all over the court. With no access to his facilities and nothing but time on his hands, Young had to improvise a way to get some shots up. So he folded up several socks and lined them up in multiple places similar to the racks of a three-point shootout. He used a laundry bin as his basket and fired away, only missing one shot. He was wearing his All-Star jersey while he shot which may lead fans to assume this is how Young wishes he had shot in the three-point shootout in February. He had 15 points which was the lowest score in the competition and led his elimination in the first round. Hopefully, we’ll get to see him redeem himself sooner rather than later.

Lebron James

What do the world’s most famous athlete do in his free time during this quarantine? He makes dancing TikTok videos with his family. Lebron James is not only known to be a three-time NBA champion and four-time NBA MVP award winner but he is also well known to the public as a family man. As much as he loves the game of basketball and is a global ambassador, he has cherished this time off to because it allows him to spend quality time with his wife and three kids that he doesn’t usually get at this time of year. TikTok has surged in popularity since the quarantine officially started. Lebron’s two sons, Bronny and Bryce are familiar faces to the app and they were able to get their dad, mom, and little sister to join them in a trending TikTok dance challenge.