Shaq Distances Himself From Joe Exotic After ‘Tiger King’ Documentary

With the majority of the country on lockdown, Netflix has been able to steal the show with its documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness featuring Joe Exotic and other big cat trainers and owners.

The documentary features a wild cast of characters, but also some familiar faces like NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.

But before you jump to conclusions about Shaq being involved in any of the shenanigans — like feeding someone to a tiger, allegedly — he wants you to know that he and Joe Exotic are not that close.

According to Shaq, he simply enjoys tigers so he decided to visit Joe Exotic’s place a handful of times.

“I was just a visitor. I met this guy. Not my friend. Don’t know him. Never had any business dealings with him, and I had no idea any of that stuff was going on,” Shaq said on The Big Podcast with Shaq, via TMZ.

“So we go in there, and it’s a beautiful place, and the character that was there was Exotic Joe. We’re there and I dropped some donations for the tigers’ foods and all that. We take pictures with [the] tigers. We went back a couple times.”

