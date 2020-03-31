Ford to Manufacture 50,000 Ventilators to Help Coronavirus Patients

Ford Motor Company is teaming up with GE Healthcare to manufacture 50,000 ventilators over the next 100 days to help patients who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus during the ongoing pandemic, according to a statement from the company on social media.

“Starting in April, we’re producing a ventilator with @GEHealthcare, leveraging the design of @AironCorp ’s FDA-cleared ventilator,” the company wrote on Twitter. “It’s designed to operate on air pressure without electricity, making it a versatile solution to help those fighting #COVID19.”

Ford will begin production of the ventilators starting in April at one of its Michigan plants.

The statement continued: “Production of the ventilator will start in April, targeting 50,000 units in the next 100 days at our Rawsonville Components Plant in Michigan. This is the second Ford- @GEHealthcare ventilator collaboration, helping to meet demand around the U.S. in the fight against #COVID19.”

Peter Navarro, the White House’s Defense Production Act coordinator, praised Ford for stepping up to help out during the pandemic.

“Just as Ford in the last century moved its manufacturing might seamlessly from auto to tank production during World War II, the Ford team is working with GE Healthcare to use its awesome engineering and manufacturing capabilities to voluntarily help this nation solve one of its most pressing problems,” Navarro said in a statement.

