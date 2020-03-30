Disney’s Bob Iger to Forgo Salary During Coronavirus Pandemic

Walt Disney Co. Executive Chairman Bob Iger is one of the Disney executives who will be forgoing their salary beginning in early April due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Los Angeles Times, Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek will also be taking a 50 percent cut.

“This temporary action will remain in effect until we foresee a substantive recovery in our business,” Chapek said.

“While I am confident we will get through this challenging period together and emerge even stronger, we must take necessary steps to manage the short- and long-term financial impact on our company. In light of this, we are going to be implementing a variety of necessary measures designed to better position us to weather these extraordinary challenges. Among them, we will be asking our senior executives to help shoulder the burden by taking a reduction in pay.”

The report adds:

Many other executives will see their pay reduced, as well. Vice presidents at Disney will have their salaries cut by 20%. Pay for senior vice presidents and executive vice presidents will be docked 25% and 30%, respectively. The reductions take effect April 5.

