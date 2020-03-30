USNS Comfort Arrives in New York City To Help Combat Coronavirus

New York City has become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, and on Monday additional help arrived in the city. The USNS Comfort made its way to New York to provide relief as cases continue to rise.

The ship arrived at Pier 90 in Manhattan and was welcomed by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“As we gather today, our country is at war with an invisible enemy. We are marshaling the full power of American nation economic, scientific, medical and military to vanquish the virus,” Donald Trump said when announcing the ship would be sent to New York, via ABC News. “And we will do that.”

“This great ship behind me is a 70,000-ton message of hope and solidarity to the incredible people of New York.”

The USNS Comfort contains 1,000 beds, about 1,100 medical staff, a dozen operating rooms, a medical laboratory, pharmacy, oxygen producing plants, and much more that will assist New York and its overcrowded hospitals during the pandemic.

JUST IN: The USNS Comfort arrives in New York City. Thank you to the @USNavy for aiding in our fight against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/TTKw9gvt3g — City of New York (@nycgov) March 30, 2020

