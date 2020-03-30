New Yorkers Could Be Fined Up to $500 For Violating Social Distancing

New York leads the way in the United States for coronavirus cases during the pandemic which has led to shelter-in-place orders and urging residents to practice social distancing in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. However, as the cases continue to soar, Mayor Bill de Blasio made it clear just how serious the orders are.

According to de Blasio, New Yorkers who are found to be in violation of the shelter-in-place orders could face fines of up to $500.

“You’ve been warned and warned and warned again … When we say you can go out for some exercise, we’re not saying you can linger,” de Blasio said, via Politico. “We’re not saying you can make a day of it. We’re saying go out, get a minimum amount of exercise and go back indoors. We will be enforcing this but with understanding for the challenges that people are facing, for how new this is.”

The NYPD will force warn violators to go home if there are crowds of 50 or more people. Anyone who then ignores the warning would face a fine between $250 to $500.

