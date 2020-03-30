Facebook is looking to help the public during the coronavirus pandemic by putting up money and investing into local news outlets as COVID-19 continues to spread. According to reports, the company is investing $25 million as an emergency relief fund through the Facebook Journalism Project.

An additional $75 million will be spent on marketing for local news outlets.

“Through the COVID-19 Community Network grant program, direct funding is helping journalists cover important stories when we all need them most,” Campbell Brown, the company’s VP Global News Partnerships, wrote online, according to Deadline. “We’re building on this work and will direct a portion of these funds to publishers most in need in the hardest hit countries.”

50 local newsrooms across the United States and Canada will be among the first to receive money through the grants.

You can learn more about the grant program here.

