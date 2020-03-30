LSU Reports Five Cases of COVID-19 Over Past 10 Days

Louisiana State University has reported five cases of coronavirus over the past 10 days despite closing its campus on March 23 due to the ongoing pandemic.

“Confirmed results are based on information provided to the university by members of the LSU community or by the LSU Student Health Center or other public agency. The count excludes other LSU campuses, as well as persons not affiliated with LSU-Baton Rouge,” LSU announced, via 247 Sports.

“Due to the increase in the number of locations administering COVID-19 tests, many tests that come back negative are not reported to the university. Therefore, an accurate count of total tests of campus community members is not available.”

While a stay-at-home order is in place in Louisiana, LSU does still house “an extremely limited number of essential personnel and those students who have received permission from Residential Life to remain in on-campus housing”.

Among those who have contracted the virus are a law student and staff member.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including the NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS have temporarily suspended their seasons.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in China, it has now reached many countries around the world including the United States. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.