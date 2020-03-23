While the CDC urges Americans to avoid mass gatherings during the novel coronavirus pandemic, University of Tampa students and many others decided to ignore any precaution and now they are paying the price.

According to the New York Post, four students from the University of Tampa tested positive for COVID-19 after attending spring break.

The University of Tampa had switched to online classes on Monday, March 16.

“The Florida Department of Health is following its protocol to identify, notify and quarantine any individuals that have had contact with these individuals,” the university said in a statement after in-person classes were closed.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in China, it has now reached many countries around the world including the United States. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.