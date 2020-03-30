Bassey Offiong, a senior student at Western Michigan University, has passed away at age 25 from the coronavirus. According to a WXYZ report, Offiong was set to graduate from the university in a matter of weeks.

Offiong was a chemical engineering major.

According to the Detroit News, the 25-year-old was showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus but he refused to get tested. Offiong had been living off-campus in the Kalamazoo area. Offiong spent one week on a ventilator before passing away.

“We urge everyone to help us fight community spread by following the governor’s executive order. Stay home and, if you must go out for essential items, stay safe by taking preventative measures,” a Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department official said.

