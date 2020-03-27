Future recently released the new single “Tycoon” and now he is ready to accompany it with a visual.

On Friday, March 27, the rapper dropped the official music video for his new song. The video was directed by Eif Rivera and comes at a time where fans are wondering how soon it will be until a new album is dropped.

“I’m a ty-tycoon, that’s why they hate me,” Future raps. “‘Till they throw the sheets on me I’m goin’ crazy, Got Balencis on my feet, they can’t take me/I know I ain’t gon’ be deceased ’til I’m like eighty.” The track was produced by DY Krazy and Wheezy.

You can check it out below.

[Intro]

Starin’ at the candle

Feel the pain on me, n*gga, it don’t matter

Got my currency exchanged, got my bands up

(Wheezy outta here)

[Chorus]

I’m a ty-tycoon, that’s why they hate me

‘Till they throw the sheets on me I’m goin’ crazy

Got Balencis on my feet, they can’t take me

I know I ain’t gon’ be deceased ’til I’m like eighty

I been gettin’ so damn geeked, I been prayin’

I been chinchilla sheet wherever I’m stayin’

Took that Draco on the PJ, I ain’t playin’

I ain’t goin’, no, no, street’s dangerous

[Verse 1]

Ain’t got Activis, so f*ck it, I had to red it

I sent hitters from everywhere, they had to dead it

You know my n*ggas, they bangin’ the same color as spaghetti

I got my transport up and I got my Getty

I’m gettin’ the passports stamped, we goin’ steady

They try to cut a n*gga throat off with a machete

I know my lil’ bro’s gon’ kick the door in and let that lead hit

I’m not an imposer so I’m tryna find an exit

They know it’s a thousand cutters hittin’ off if they come for me

Uno gang, twenty-seven, they gon’ gun for me

ABK gon’ broad day, he go’n get it done for

I’ma big dog, they a lil’ son to me

[Chorus]

I’m a ty-tycoon, that’s why they hate me

‘Till they throw the sheets on me I’m goin’ crazy

Got Balencis on my feet, they can’t take me

I know I ain’t gon’ be deceased ’til I’m like eighty

I been gettin’ so damn geeked, I been prayin’

I been chinchilla sheet wherever I’m stayin’

Took that Draco on the PJ, I ain’t playin’

I ain’t goin’, no, no, street’s dangerous

[Verse 2]

Fully auto on the seat they let you take it

I ain’t going no, no, no, I’ma spray you

Let my dog’s off the leash, you gon’ hate it

Twin choppers on me, they my favorite, yeah, yeah

Catch me rollin’ in the Ghost, Patrick Swayze

Travelin’ all across the coast for this gravy

Buyin’ gold by the pound, I upgraded

I came from Lil Mexico, a n*gga made it

Posted up outside the store I’m the greatest

If you can make it out the bricks thats amazing

I got my gang from out the 6, ain’t no tradin’

You know the side was two guns blazin’

[Chorus]

I’m a ty-tycoon, that’s why they hate me (I’m a ty-tycoon)

‘Till they throw the sheets on me I’m goin’ crazy (Throw the sheets on me)

Got Balencis on my feet, they can’t take me (Got Balencis on me)

I know I ain’t gon’ be deceased ’til I’m like eighty (Yeah, ain’t gon’ be deceased, no)

I been gettin’ so damn geeked, I been prayin’ (Yeah, I’m geeked, man, I’m geeked up)

I been chinchilla sheet wherever I’m stayin’ (Got my chinchilla sheets up)

Took that Draco on the PJ, I ain’t playin’ (Took the Draco on the P, whaddup)

I ain’t goin’, no, no, street’s dangerous (Goin’ no, no, street’s dangerous)

[Outro]

Yeah, ain’t goin’ no, no (Ain’t goin’, no, no), street’s dangerous (Trap)

Ain’t goin’, no, no

Yeah, what you do?

I been chinchilla all of my sheet wherever I’m stayin’

I been gettin’ so damn geeked, I been prayin’

Took that Draco on the PJ, I ain’t playin’

I ain’t goin’, no, no (Ain’t goin’, ain’t goin’)

Starin’ at the candle

Feel the pain on me, n*gga, it don’t matter

Get my currency exchange, got my bands up