Men Are Taking Coronavirus Less Seriously Than Women, Per Study

According to a new poll, men are taking the novel coronavirus less seriously than women. Despite men being more likely to catch the virus, their concern appears to be lacking.

There was recently a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted between March 18 and March 24. In the poll, 54 percent of women in the United States said that they were “very concerned” by COVID-19, while just 45 percent of men expressed any type of concern.

You can check out the full poll here.

Has #COVID19 put your work life or school life on hold? Use this pause to get prepared for possible community spread. Start with a plan for your home: https://t.co/GK9H65NmFb. #TogetherApart pic.twitter.com/Y1avYryXQK — CDC (@CDCgov) March 26, 2020

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including the NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS have temporarily suspended their seasons.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in China, it has now reached many countries around the world including the United States. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.