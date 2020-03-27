Boris Johnson Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister Tests Positive

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a video posted to social media, Johnson revealed that he is self-isolating after his positive test for COVID-19.

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this,” Johnson wrote.

“I’ve taken a test. That has come out positive. And that’s entirely the right thing to do.”

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

