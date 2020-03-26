One reporter became the perfect meme for social distancing. Deion Broxton from CNN affiliate KTVM in Montana was broadcasting from Yellowstone National Park when a group of bison began approaching.

Broxton wanted nothing to do with the oncoming nonsense, and he had the perfect, hilarious reaction.

He couldn’t get out of there fast enough.

Check it out:

There was a herd of bison walking right toward me at @YellowstoneNPS today! pic.twitter.com/sdrBvojpwF — Deion Broxton KTVM (@DeionNBCMT) March 25, 2020

