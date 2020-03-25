If you needed any proof that the end is year, a recent decision from Waffle House is all you need. The go-to late-night spot that has always been there for us in the past announced that it will be closing 365 locations across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The breakfast chain is doing its best to promote social distancing and avoid assisting in spreading COVID-19.

“We want to acknowledge the great efforts of our associates, who work hard every shift to create a safe, warm and welcoming dining experience 24 hours daily,” the company said. “We are working hard to support them as we do our best to manage through this crisis.”

#WaffleHouseIndexRed: 365 Waffle House restaurants closed. 1,627 open. Posted by Waffle House on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including the NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS have temporarily suspended their seasons.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in China, it has now reached many countries around the world including the United States. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.