PornHub Donates 50,000 Masks to Coronavirus Workers

PornHub continues to save the day. The adult website previously offered free premium subscriptions to those in Italy during the coronavirus pandemic and now their generosity is going to an even greater cause.

According to reports, PornHub will be donating 50,000 masks to those who are on the front lines helping to fight COVID-19.

The masks will go to those in the New York City area.

From the New York Post:

Pornhub said it delivered 15,000 masks to FDNY EMS Local 2507, the labor union for New York City paramedics, emergency medical technicians and fire inspectors. The remaining 15,000 went to Uniformed Firefighters Association Local 94, which represents FDNY firefighters, Pornhub said. The company added that it’s donating 50,000 euros (about $54,000) to help organizations in Germany, Italy and Spain buy additional masks and medical equipment.

